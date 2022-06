As parents, it sometimes feels like it’s getting harder and harder to reach youth, especially when we fear something is wrong. If you think your youth or a youth you know is battling substance abuse or other self-harming behaviors, it can be scary. You may not know how to help or what to do. Tumwater HOPES (Healthy Opportunities for Prevention, Empowerment, and Success) Coalition is working towards reducing these harmful actions in teens. Get to know the Tumwater HOPES Coalition and how you can help.

TUMWATER, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO