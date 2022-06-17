ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Police Identify FedEx Driver Killed In Levittown Crash

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiQtx_0gE7mePd00
A FedEx driver was killed and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash in Levittown Wednesday, June 15. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Raysonho

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old FedEx driver who died in a crash on Long Island.

Zachary Allen, of Oceanside, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a crash that occurred in Levittown just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Thursday, June 16.

Investigators said Allen was driving a delivery truck when he collided with a box truck on Jerusalem Avenue.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two men who were in the box truck suffered minor injuries and were later released from the hospital, police said.

A photo posted on social media showed both vehicles with heavy damage, with the box truck’s windshield completely shattered.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Motorcyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Central Jersey

There's been an outpouring of community support for Ramon Sanchez, a 28-year-old motorcyclist who was struck and killed in a crash on Sunday, June 19. Sanchez, of Dunellen, was struck by a Hyundai on his Suzuki motorcycle around 1:11 p.m. while heading west on Route 28 at Fairfield Avenue, Middlesex police said. He was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
DUNELLEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Women Found Dead In Home Off Route 17

A woman in her 30s and another in her 50s were found dead Monday in an East Rutherford home down the block from the borough police station. "At this time there are no signs of foul play," Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said early Monday evening. Their identities were being...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Levittown, NY
Accidents
City
Levittown, NY
City
Oceanside, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
Nassau County, NY
Cars
Levittown, NY
Crime & Safety
longisland.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Wantagh

The Homicide Squad reports on a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM in Wantagh. According to Detectives, a male operating a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wantagh Avenue when it was involved in an auto accident with a Ford F150 pickup truck near the intersection of Lea Ann Lane.
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Crowd Surrounds Paterson Detectives Making Gun Arrest

A crowd of partiers moved in as Paterson detectives grabbed one of them who’d been carrying a gun, requiring backups to help restore order, authorities said. Detectives Yamil Pimienta, Levis Qirjako, Mustafa Dombayci and John Rickowich had approached the group of 100 or so who were drinking, playing loud music and blocking traffic on 10th Avenue at East 26th Street late this past Saturday night.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Was High On Pot In Double Deadly Crash Involving NJDOT Truck

A 30-year-old Toms River woman was high on pot when she caused a four-car crash that left two people dead last March, authorities said. Danielle Bowker was behind the wheel of a 2018 Honda Civic heading westbound on Route 571 when she swerved while negotiating a right-hand curve around 7:15 a.m. March 29 in Manchester, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Neighbor’s Dog Bites Mom, 2-Year-Old Daughter In Yonkers, Police Say

A mother and her toddler are recovering after being bitten by a neighbor's dog in Westchester County. The incident took place in Yonkers around midnight on Monday, June 20. According to investigators, the mother and her 2-year-od daughter were walking out of their apartment building at 279 South Broadway when a pit bull named Onyx ran out of an apartment and was startled by the pair, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police Department.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Police#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Charged In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 45-year-old man from Monmouth County has been charged with reckless manslaughter in a shooting, authorities said. Efrain Cruz Jr., of Freehold, also was charged with recklessly handling a firearm, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. The gun discharged on Sunday, June 19 during a small gathering Linskey...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Transit Driver Could Be Deported For Death Of Passenger Returning Pocketbook: Authorities

An NJ Transit bus driver from Bloomfield was sentenced to New Jersey State Prison for dragging a passenger returning a woman's pocketbook in Newark, authorities announced. Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler sentenced 36-year-old Fayola Howard to five years in State Prison for the death of 55-year-old Kevin Thomas, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Missing 11-Year-Old Hempstead Boy Found, Police Say

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing has been located. The Nassau County Police Department said in an update on Monday, June 20, that Joshua Williams has been found. Joshua was reported missing on Monday morning after he was last seen leaving his Hempstead home the day prior, police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Father Arrested for DWI with 2 Children in the Car on Father's Day

On 06/19/22 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs stopped a car on Nichols Road near Patchogue Holbrook Road for failure to maintain lane. The driver, Jean Louissaint, 40, of Bayport, NY, was found to be intoxicated. Two children, Louissaint's 9 year-old son and 7 year-old daughter were passengers in the vehicle.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

2 Men Wanted for Stealing $2,820 worth of Clothing in Melville

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole items from a Melville store. Two men stole approximately $2,820 worth of men’s clothing from Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on June 16 at approximately 7 p.m. See video below for the two men entering the store.
MELVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
297K+
Followers
45K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy