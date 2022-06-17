I Interviewed The Grandmother Of Juneteenth, Ms. Opal Lee, And Here's What She Had To Say About Activism In 2022
To be honest, I hadn't heard of Juneteenth before a few years ago. When I was young, in the early '90s, I recall my father acknowledging Freedom Day, which we recognized on New Year's Day. However, that's mainly because I was raised above the Mason-Dixon.
Those raised in the South were much more familiar with Juneteenth than I was. It wasn't until I moved to Florida that I started to hear about the holiday. It was there that I also learned of Ms. Opal Lee .
Ms. Opal Lee spent decades organizing Juneteenth movements after she retired in the late 1970s from being an educator. After establishing the Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society and co-founding the Citizens Concerned With Human Dignity (CCHD), Ms. Lee decided to take things to a national level.
This historic walk shook the nation... Her campaign went viral, and she garnered 1.5 million signatures on a petition for Congress to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
I was blessed to be able to speak with Ms. Opal Lee, a moment I truly will never forget. She was filled with so much energy and vigor as her slightly raspy but warm and welcoming voice responded to my questions.
Karlton Jahmal: Why is Juneteenth so important to you?
KJ: Why do you think it took so long for Juneteenth to be recognized on a federal level?
KJ: What's the most important message you have for this generation of civil rights activists?
KJ: Do you think elections and voting are the best way for Black people to make change in America?
KJ: What is one of the biggest issues you see today when it comes to the turmoil in America?
KJ: What was it like being called up to the White House?
KJ: How does it feel to accomplish everything you've done in your lifetime?
KJ: Is there anything you want to add? Something you want readers to take with them and stick with them?
*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.*
Comments / 1