I Interviewed The Grandmother Of Juneteenth, Ms. Opal Lee, And Here's What She Had To Say About Activism In 2022

OL : "Voting is the best thing you can do. But you got to know who to vote for. And you can't be the only someone — you got to take someone else with you. It's a thing; it's a process where every person who is eligible needs to go to the polls. So if you have a neighbor, take him or take her. You need to know people well enough to know if they're registered to vote. Older people like me need help when it comes to voting. Somebody needs to tell them what the issues are and who can lead us out of the quagmire we're in."