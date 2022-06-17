ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: My Possibilities

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds"...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Dallas fire station receives donated AC units from local company

DALLAS — When calls come in, the team at Mr. Restore are ready to respond. Last week, the Krodle Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping firefighters, reached out to the company for help. Clint Junell, cofounder of Mr. Restore, said, "They reached out to us directly and said Station 24 in Dallas is having some problems with AC units."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Black Women in Non-profit Leadership

Dallas Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation is proud to announce the inaugural Black Women in Nonprofit Leadership Cohort, where it is their mission to help black women succeed in the non-profit space and make the world a better place. For more information, visit DallasTRHT.org.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Deeds#Veritex Community Bank
WFAA

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announces second positve COVID test

DALLAS — For the second time, the mayor of Dallas has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Johnson's office sent an announcement saying he took an at-home antigen test Tuesday morning, and his results came back positive. He tested himself after hearing that someone he's been around also tested positive.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas new home sales, pending sales and prices still rising

DALLAS — Read this story and other business news in the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas new home sales climbed last month and pending sales are also up, signaling continued strength in the housing market moving into the summer despite inventory challenges, rising mortgage rates, inflation and other headwinds.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WFAA

18-year-old pianist from South Korea wins Van Cliburn competition in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — An 18-year-old from South Korea has won the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, one of the top showcases for the world's best pianists. The competition held in Fort Worth, Texas, ended Saturday night with Yunchan Lim becoming the competition's youngest winner of the gold medal. His winnings include a cash award of $100,000 and three years of career management.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Missing: 17-year-old last seen in Grand Prairie area

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Police have issued an "Endangered Missing Alert" for a 17-year-old boy that was last seen in Grand Prairie late Friday night. According to local police, Chadrick Avery was seen on Duncan Perry Road at around 11 p.m. on June 17. That's near I-30 and Great SW Parkway.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Thousands of flights were delayed across the US: Here's a look at DFW

DALLAS — Throughout the country there have airport delays and cancellations because of staff shortages. Millions of people are flying and they’re left feeling frustrated this holiday weekend. “It’s becoming hectic,” said Chaudhry Muzaffar from Dallas. Feeling hectic and frustrated, Muzaffar and his group of 10...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Why is DFW seeing so many delays and canceled flights?

DALLAS — Monday was a major travel day for thousands of people across the country as they head back home from the holiday weekend. With an increase in travel, there is major frustration with flight cancellations, delays and overbooked flights. There is also a pilot shortage, which makes it...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy