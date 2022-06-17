Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: My Possibilities

DALLAS — When calls come in, the team at Mr. Restore are ready to respond. Last week, the Krodle Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping firefighters, reached out to the company for help. Clint Junell, cofounder of Mr. Restore, said, "They reached out to us directly and said Station 24 in Dallas is having some problems with AC units."
Dallas Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation is proud to announce the inaugural Black Women in Nonprofit Leadership Cohort, where it is their mission to help black women succeed in the non-profit space and make the world a better place. For more information, visit DallasTRHT.org.
DALLAS — It seems the turmoil between Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax is coming to an end after both released a joint statement Tuesday, saying it was time to move forward together. A couple of weeks ago, the rift between the two came to...
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Juneteenth celebrations in Fort Worth filled with cheers not only for the national holiday, but for the woman who played a major role in making it happen. Crowds responded without hesitation to, "If you are excited about Juneteenth, let me hear you say, 'Yeah!...
CARROLLTON, Texas — In another sign that esports are continuing to grow in North Texas, the City of Carrollton is now getting involved in the gaming sphere. The city announced on Monday it is adding esports to its Parks and Recreation program and is even creating a dedicated space where residents can come together to play.
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A California family held a funeral for their loved one, who died in North Texas, only to find the casket held the wrong body, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County and obtained by WFAA. The lawsuit – filed in March 2022 – said...
DALLAS — Dallas ISD has proposed a budget for the next school year which would include raising the starting salaries for teachers new to the district and add thousands of dollars in hiring incentives. The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will meet to consider approving the proposed budget, among...
DALLAS — For the second time, the mayor of Dallas has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Johnson's office sent an announcement saying he took an at-home antigen test Tuesday morning, and his results came back positive. He tested himself after hearing that someone he's been around also tested positive.
WASHINGTON — The singer-producer Pharrell Williams dropped a big surprise for five college students last week: He's picking up all their debt. And one of the five students -- all of whom are NAACP youth leaders -- is from North Texas. Channing Hill, a graduate of Trinity High School...
DALLAS — Read this story and other business news in the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas new home sales climbed last month and pending sales are also up, signaling continued strength in the housing market moving into the summer despite inventory challenges, rising mortgage rates, inflation and other headwinds.
DALLAS — Homes are selling for increasingly more above the listing price in Dallas-Fort Worth than in any other market in the nation, according to a new report. The DFW housing market had the largest increase in the close-to-list price ratio in the U.S. year-over-year, according to the latest Re/Max National Housing Report.
DALLAS — Drivers across the country could soon learn whether they’ll see some relief at the gas pump. President Joe Biden announced he could made a decision about a federal gas tax holiday by the end of the week. Rising fuel prices are hitting consumers’ wallets hard right...
FORT WORTH, Texas — An 18-year-old from South Korea has won the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, one of the top showcases for the world's best pianists. The competition held in Fort Worth, Texas, ended Saturday night with Yunchan Lim becoming the competition's youngest winner of the gold medal. His winnings include a cash award of $100,000 and three years of career management.
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Police have issued an "Endangered Missing Alert" for a 17-year-old boy that was last seen in Grand Prairie late Friday night. According to local police, Chadrick Avery was seen on Duncan Perry Road at around 11 p.m. on June 17. That's near I-30 and Great SW Parkway.
DALLAS — Throughout the country there have airport delays and cancellations because of staff shortages. Millions of people are flying and they’re left feeling frustrated this holiday weekend. “It’s becoming hectic,” said Chaudhry Muzaffar from Dallas. Feeling hectic and frustrated, Muzaffar and his group of 10...
DALLAS — It’s so hot in Texas already this summer, many of us are fearful of a 2011 repeat. For the uninitiated transplants, that was our hottest summer ever. Many cities shattered records for the most 100-degree days in a row. Seventy in Dallas, for example. Ninety-eight days above 100 in San Antonio.
DALLAS — Monday was a major travel day for thousands of people across the country as they head back home from the holiday weekend. With an increase in travel, there is major frustration with flight cancellations, delays and overbooked flights. There is also a pilot shortage, which makes it...
