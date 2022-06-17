Paso Robles Roadwork 06.17.2022

Paso Robles city council meets tonight. Mayor Steve Martin will give a proclamation on the retirement of Roger Oxborrow from the airport. That proclamation to commend the airport manager for a job well done. The council will also convene as the Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Agency board and consider adopting...
On June 12, Jeffrey Allan Walsh Sr., 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the Chevron station on Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On June 12, Teofilo PerezGalvez, 26, of Santa Maria, was arrested...
The Paso Robles City Council this month advanced plans for the creation of a commercial spaceport in the North County city. [Tribune]. Paso Robles is currently preparing to apply for an FAA spaceport license, which would permit the city to transform its underused airport into a commercial spaceport. Contractor Tartaglia Engineering is assisting the city with the preparing for the licensing process.
Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
Last night, the Paso Robles Parks and Recreation department put on its first concert in the park of this year. A gentleman from Stifel Investing kicked off last night’s event. Sound Investment seemed like an appropriate band considering the sponsor, Stifel Investing. Regardless, Thursday night concerts are back in...
Ballot counting resumes tomorrow in the San Luis Obispo county primary election. Today, they’re processing the ballots. Unfolding them and preparing them for the computer. The elections office counted ten thousand ballots on Friday, about 26,000 ballots remain to be counted. It’s not on the agenda, but San Luis...
The Kristin Smart murder trial pushed back one more week. 45-year-old Paul Flores and his 81-year-old Father Ruben are charged with her disappearance and suspected murder. The trial was moved to Salinas because of pretrial publicity in San Luis Obispo county. A health concern among one of the trial participants has moved the trial back a week. They began screening jurors for that trial on Monday, June 13th.
– The processing of vote by mail ballots began on May 9 and will continue through July 7, 2022, during normal business hours at the San Luis Obispo County Elections Division Office located at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo. Notice of Vote by Mail processing that will occur outside of normal business hours will be posted online at www.slovote.com.
The City of Morro Bay is building a Water Reclamation Facility, which will be their largest development project ever. The city plans for it to provide a dependable water source for the residents and businesses of Morro Bay, and says it could provide up to 80 percent of the city's water needs someday.
A fire burned 54 acres along Highway 166 on Sunday, resulting in a road closure near Santa Maria. The blaze started at approximately shortly after noon northeast of Santa Maria near Wineman Road, according to Cal Fire. The fire burned grass and light brush, with windy conditions accelerating its spread.
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson fell below the required votes to win the District 2 supervisor seat in the primary election during Friday’s count. It is now likely that the two top candidates will compete in the Nov. 8 midterm election. At stake is control over the...
– North County death notices for June 16-19. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Dignity Memorial:.
Two separate fires close highways on the central coast over the weekend. Highway 166, at the southern border of the county closed in each direction because of a fire on Friday. On Saturday afternoon, a brush fire in San Luis Obispo slowed traffic on highway 101. That fire started on...
Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire which heavily damaged an elementary school classroom on the Central Coast. An alarm alerted Santa Barbara County, and Santa Maria firefighters to the blaze at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Orcutt’s Joe Nightingale School. The blaze was knocked down...
The owner of three local radio stations passed away last week in a paragliding accident. Shawn Knight crashed on Wednesday, June 15, while paragliding in Ventura County. Knight founded Knight Broadcasting which owns country radio station KRAZ-FM Santa Ynez, soft rock KSYV-FM in Solvang, and News/Talk KUHL in Santa Maria. He was one of the few independent radio station owners in the area.
The San Luis Obispo county clerk’s office counted about 10,000 ballots Friday. They still have about 26,000 ballots to count in the primary election. In the supervisors district two race, incumbent Bruce Gibson lost his lead. He led by over 500 votes. That’s gone. He needs 50% plus one to be elected in the primary. His lead dropped dramatically in Friday’s count. He now has 50%, but not that one other vote he needs to win the primary.
