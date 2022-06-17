Juneteenth Celebration Tomorrow 06.17.2022

Temperatures climbing up over the century mark late this week, then cooling off Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach 104 tomorrow, so if you’re going to the Paso Robles high school graduation Friday night, you probably won’t need an overcoat. Incidentally they pushed back the start of that commencement exercise one hour so that it would be cooler. It should be around 98 at seven Friday night at War Memorial stadium.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO