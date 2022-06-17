Juneteenth Celebration Tomorrow 06.17.2022

Several hundred people turned out Saturday at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles to celebrate Juneteenth. The event celebrates the date June 19, 1865, when US Army General Gordon Granger informed slaves in Galveston, Texas that they were free. The Civil War had ended two months prior and the...
The Kristin Smart murder trial pushed back one more week. 45-year-old Paul Flores and his 81-year-old Father Ruben are charged with her disappearance and suspected murder. The trial was moved to Salinas because of pretrial publicity in San Luis Obispo county. A health concern among one of the trial participants has moved the trial back a week. They began screening jurors for that trial on Monday, June 13th.
Paso Robles city council meets tonight. Mayor Steve Martin will give a proclamation on the retirement of Roger Oxborrow from the airport. That proclamation to commend the airport manager for a job well done. The council will also convene as the Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Agency board and consider adopting...
Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
Two separate fires close highways on the central coast over the weekend. Highway 166, at the southern border of the county closed in each direction because of a fire on Friday. On Saturday afternoon, a brush fire in San Luis Obispo slowed traffic on highway 101. That fire started on...
The owner of three local radio stations passed away last week in a paragliding accident. Shawn Knight crashed on Wednesday, June 15, while paragliding in Ventura County. Knight founded Knight Broadcasting which owns country radio station KRAZ-FM Santa Ynez, soft rock KSYV-FM in Solvang, and News/Talk KUHL in Santa Maria. He was one of the few independent radio station owners in the area.
Last night, the Paso Robles Parks and Recreation department put on its first concert in the park of this year. A gentleman from Stifel Investing kicked off last night’s event. Sound Investment seemed like an appropriate band considering the sponsor, Stifel Investing. Regardless, Thursday night concerts are back in...
Sunday is Juneteenth and different events along the central coast are coming together for this weekend. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the United States.
Former KEYT news anchor and news director King Harris died at his Arroyo Grande home last week. He was 75. From 1984 to 1997, Harris was KEYT's main news anchor and briefly served as news director for the station. He then went on to be the news producer at then-KCOY Channel 12, reports KEYT News.
Details are sketchy, but Cal Fire is reporting that a person found face down in the water at lake Nacimiento Sunday afternoon was rescued and revived by bystanders. An individual used CPR to save the suspected drowning victim. No further information is available, although Cal Fire says hands only CPR...
Ballot counting resumes tomorrow in the San Luis Obispo county primary election. Today, they’re processing the ballots. Unfolding them and preparing them for the computer. The elections office counted ten thousand ballots on Friday, about 26,000 ballots remain to be counted. It’s not on the agenda, but San Luis...
Today, Jaden Ralston will become the 5th generation of women in her family to graduate from Paso Robles High School. Jaden’s great-great grandmother, Zena Hord (Klintworth) graduated from PRHS in 1932. June Klintworth (Bertoni) graduated in 1955. June was Queen of the May at PRHS. Tami Bertoni (Smith) graduated in 1975. Staci Smith (Ralston) graduated in 2000. Jaden becomes the fifth generation to graduate on Friday evening.
Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin says he is running for re-election. For the city council races, this will be the second election when the individual council members run in their individual districts. But we don’t know how many incumbents are running. Mayor Steve Martin runs at large in the...
Temperatures climbing up over the century mark late this week, then cooling off Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach 104 tomorrow, so if you’re going to the Paso Robles high school graduation Friday night, you probably won’t need an overcoat. Incidentally they pushed back the start of that commencement exercise one hour so that it would be cooler. It should be around 98 at seven Friday night at War Memorial stadium.
In this hot real estate market, one of the properties that languished was Nitt Witt Ridge in Cambria. The eclectic home on a hillside was built by Art Beal, who called himself Captain Nitwit. He built and decorated the home with junk he collected and repurposed. He died in 1992...
Morro Bay is located about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Morro Bay is an excellent place to stay while exploring the region if you plan a trip to the California central coast. There are plenty of places to eat and shop, plus hotels, which tend to be less...
