ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The House Jan. 6 panel wants to interview the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas

NPR
 2 days ago

New Yorker staff writer Jane Mayer has profiled Ginni Thomas for the magazine, and she joins us now to talk more about this. Hey, Jane. JANE MAYER: Hi. Thanks. Good morning. MARTIN: Thank you for being here. So the House committee didn't try to interview Ginni Thomas before because some members...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why Trump must have hated Michael Luttig's Jan. 6 testimony

Michael Luttig, one of the star witnesses in Thursday’s Jan. hearing, likely drove Trump up a wall this afternoon. Luttig is the staunchly conservative former federal judge who reportedly advised Vice President Mike Pence and his staff that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Pence had no authority to block Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

How dangerous is Justice Clarence Thomas' wife?

Earlier this spring, conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Washington Free Beacon that while she and her husband "share many of the same ideals, principals, and aspirations for America," they have their own "separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions, too. Clarence doesn't discuss his work with me, and I don't involve him in my work."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Mayer
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
John Roberts
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#House#New Yorker
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Embroiled in controversy, Ginni Thomas agrees to Jan. 6 testimony

The headline on Jamelle Bouie’s latest column gets right to the point: “Ginni Thomas Has a Lot of Explaining to Do.” It works because it’s true. As we’ve discussed, the far-right activist played a role in Donald Trump’s pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, had extensive communications with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, pressured congressional Republicans to reject legitimate election results, reached out to Jared Kushner about legal options surrounding the larger anti-election offensive, and communicated with Republican state legislators about helping execute a plot to undermine our democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheDailyBeast

Ginni Thomas Says She’d Be Thrilled to Testify to House Jan. 6 Committee

After the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection said they planned to ask Ginni Thomas to testify, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told The Daily Caller she “look[s] forward to talking to them” and “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions.” The panel recently reviewed emails between Thomas and former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who had an active role in trying to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Biden’s victory. “We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said. Two sources for The Washington Post said that the emails illustrate that Thomas attempted to overturn the election more ardently than was previously thought. Thompson told Axios, “We have discovered in those Eastman [emails] some information that refers to Ginni Thomas,” but did not expand on the anticipated line of questioning. The invitation will, he said, go out “soon.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Politics chat: 3 down, 3 to go, on Jan. 6 hearings

With three public meetings done and three more to go, the January 6th committee is laying out its case against former President Donald Trump. It's halftime for the January 6 committee. The House panel has held three public meetings, with three more to go. NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson is covering the committee's work and joins us now. Hi, Mara.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Week in politics: Jan. 6 hearings are revealing, but Americans are split on outcome

There was some skepticism before they began whether the January 6 committee hearings would have much news in them since reporters had been digging around on the story for a year and a half. But these first three hearings have produced a good number of revelations after all. To go over some of them, we're joined by NPR's senior Washington editor and correspondent Ron Elving. Good morning, Ron.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy