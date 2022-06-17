Love is in the air: 2 Alaska Airlines employees get engaged on Pride-themed flight

Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Wirecutter privacy and security editor Thorin Klosowski about how to detect hidden cameras in vacation rentals and hotel rooms. Summer travel season is in full swing, which means hotel, Airbnb and Vrbo reservations are picking up. And along with that, for some guests, there's concern - to paraphrase that old song - that somebody's watching them. Over the past few years, we've seen reports of Airbnb and Vrbo landlords posting private photos and information and unscrupulous hotel employees selling streams of what happens in hotel rooms. And we definitely don't want that. My goodness. But there are ways for travelers to protect themselves. And we're joined now by Thorin Klosowski, privacy and security editor at Wirecutter. Welcome.

