Love is in the air: 2 Alaska Airlines employees get engaged on Pride-themed flight

Flight cancellations and delays continued to plague air travelers on Friday, with more than 3,200 flights scrapped as of 5 p.m. PT, according to Flight Aware, including 1,401 journeys that originated or concluded in the US. Another 6,764 US flights were delayed, including 29% of those from New York's LaGuardia...
If you're among the travelers who have had their flights delayed or cancelled in recent weeks, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg knows your pain, because his own flight scheduled for Friday was cancelled. He got an alert on his phone Friday morning about the flight, after having just met virtually with...
Southwest Airlines will close its reservations centers to go fully remote. The shift is effective Sept. 1, Southwest said, though the airline added that most reservations agents have been working remotely throughout the pandemic. The labor union representing the customer service agents said the company made the decision without union...
The passenger of a Southwest flight who pleaded guilty to repeatedly striking a flight attendant last year after she was told to wear her face mask will spend up to 15 months in federal custody, following a court ruling Friday. Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, is also required to pay nearly $26,000...
A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.
A number of factors have combined to make air travel harder now than it’s been in years, including staff shortages (from pilots and onboard crews to baggage handlers and other ground personnel); increasingly unstable weather; and disruptive passenger violence, which has exploded since the beginning of the pandemic. (See 50 ways air travel has changed […]
Faced with staffing shortages, airlines are canceling thousands of flights heading into the busy summer travel season. Leading the trend has been Southwest Airlines, which has cut nearly 20,000 flights, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News. Its goal is to hire 10,000 new workers this year. “I...
Visiting a lounge at an airport is one of the best ways to pass the time until members of the flight crew are ready to welcome passengers aboard an airplane — and with that knowledge, many operators of lounges sell what is known as a day pass, which allows a person to enjoy the benefits and amenities which the lounge has to offer for up to 24 hours without actually having to pay for a monthly membership or an annual membership…
With flight prices at an all-time high, the temptation to take a trip might be there, but the funds, not so much. Spirit Airlines, however, may come in clutch this Father's Day for anyone looking to send their father figure or themselves on an impromptu trip soon. The budget airline...
Spirit Airlines has responded to the charge from United Airlines that it is to blame for congestion at Newark Liberty International Airport with a scathing response to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Spirt Airlines Blames United Airlines For Newark Congestion. The letter, signed by Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie,...
The romantic dramedy "Cha Cha Real Smooth" was a hit with audiences at this year's Sundance Film Festival and also a hit with distributors. It sold for $15 million to Apple TV+. Critic Bob Mondello says "Cha Cha Real Smooth" is a great calling card for its young, multi-hyphenated filmmaker, as in actor-writer-director Cooper Raiff.
NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben speaks with writer, actor and director Cooper Raiff about his new film, "Cha Cha Real Smooth," about a college graduate who becomes a "party starter." DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, HOST:. Real life starts once you graduate college, At least that's what a lot of us are told. But for...
Even by plant lover standards, David Fefferman is a huge fan, and he's drawn to one kind of plant in particular. DAVID FEFFERMAN: Oh, man. I think there's so many unique and diverse carnivorous plants that it's really hard to pick a favorite that just blows my mind the most.
Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Wirecutter privacy and security editor Thorin Klosowski about how to detect hidden cameras in vacation rentals and hotel rooms. Summer travel season is in full swing, which means hotel, Airbnb and Vrbo reservations are picking up. And along with that, for some guests, there's concern - to paraphrase that old song - that somebody's watching them. Over the past few years, we've seen reports of Airbnb and Vrbo landlords posting private photos and information and unscrupulous hotel employees selling streams of what happens in hotel rooms. And we definitely don't want that. My goodness. But there are ways for travelers to protect themselves. And we're joined now by Thorin Klosowski, privacy and security editor at Wirecutter. Welcome.
As states restrict abortion access, experts predict a return of underground and illegal procedures. One family tells of an illegal abortion a century ago, and its impact through generations. ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:. With abortion access in jeopardy, experts worry about a return to underground procedures. Deena Prichep brings us one...
