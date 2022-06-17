ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Jury questionnaires returned in Waukesha Christmas parade case

By Stephanie Haines
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dyUO_0gE7l34K00

The man accused of killing six and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas parade last year will return to court Monday to again ask the court to move the trial to another county.

Darrell Brooks faces 83 charges in Waukesha County court. His trial is set for October.

Court documents filed last week show jury questionnaires have been returned, and Brooks' attorneys will ask the judge for a change of venue based on the responses.

The judge sent the jury questionnaires out in April to gauge whether an impartial jury could be seated in Waukesha County.

According to the documents, more than 2,000 questionnaires were sent out. Each of them listed 115 questions about a potential juror's familiarity with the case.

In their June 10 motion, Brooks' attorneys state 1,557 jury questionnaires were returned as of June 10. Of those, 720 indicated they attended or knew someone who attended the parade. 45 percent of all potential jurors answered yes to at least one of the questions about the trauma impact of this case.

Brooks' defense attorneys point out 188 potential jurors reported they donated to a fundraiser. Others reported they knew someone who was hurt or impacted in the parade, watched previous court hearings, followed news on the case, have students in the Waukesha School District or couldn't serve as a juror for that period of time. The judge has indicated she expects the case to last about a month.

In response, prosecutors filed documents asking the judge to deny a change of motion. They state they will further question potential jurors in person in a process called voir dire, which takes place right at the start of trial. They cite the Boston Bomber case, in which the Supreme Court ruled a fair trial was to be held in Massachusetts.

Following Monday's hearing, Brooks will return to court in August for a questionnaire conference, in which the attorneys will decide which jurors to excuse from trial based on their responses.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Window Select back in court for two eviction hearings

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two separate eviction hearings were held Monday in Waukesha County court for Window Select. Marcus Hirsch, the attorney representing Window Select, said that the company has come to an agreement to pay what they owe in order to avoid eviction. In two separate cases,...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
racinecountyeye.com

City of Racine awarded federal public safety dollars

RACINE – The City of Racine has been awarded nearly $800,000 in federal funding for community safety initiatives. The allocation, announced Monday by Gov. Tony Evers’ office, was described as “focusing on a public health approach to violence prevention.”. The City of Racine federal funding allocation breakdown:
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha To Post Signs to Discourage Giving to Panhandlers

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is trying to discourage citizens from giving to panhandlers. The Council unanimously approved the signs to be placed outside of certain businesses in the hopes that the panhandlers will move to a different location. The measure’s principal sponsor, 8th district alderman David Mau,...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha County, WI
Government
County
Waukesha County, WI
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
WDIO-TV

Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is mounting an insanity defense. Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident Nov. 21...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Questionnaires#Defense Attorneys#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Politics Courts#Politics State
UPMATTERS

Two women airlifted following skydiving incident in Wisconsin

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 1:45 p.m., authorities were sent to a skydiving center for a rescue. Two people were tandem skydiving and had life-threatening injuries after crashing.
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Greater Milwaukee Today

Central southern Ozaukee County fire department may be studied

GRAFTON — A joint southern Ozaukee County fire and EMS department has already been created, and now a group of communities in the county’s central section will begin discussions about consolidating their operations. The communities that oversee the Grafton, Cedarburg, Saukville and Port Washington fire departments will all...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin and Washington look ahead to SCOTUS decision, bipartisan gun bill

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas will be in Milwaukee Saturday, headlining an event meant to mobilize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. "It absolutely underscores that Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground," Cruz said on WISN 12's "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "It has been a perennial purple state. It is a battleground. The road to a Senate majority comes through Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy