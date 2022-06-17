ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NRA lobbyist in Florida retiring after 4 decades

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

A longtime state lobbyist for the National Rifle Association (NRA) is retiring from her position, according to a Thursday press release from the organization.

Marion Hammer has worked as a lobbyist for the NRA in Florida for more than 40 years and will continue to serve as an adviser to the organization to assist in advocating for Second Amendment rights in- and outside the state.

Hammer said in a statement that it has been an “honor” to serve NRA members in Florida and work alongside NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre in pushing for laws protecting gun rights.

“When I was first hired in September 1978, I was given one mission — ‘Do what you need to do, but do not let Florida become another California,’” Hammer said. “For 44 years, I am proud to say that I faithfully delivered on that assignment with the help of our great NRA members.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Hammer’s advocacy for fewer restrictions on guns is partly credited for Florida’s nickname as the “Gunshine State.” During her time as a lobbyist in the state, it was the “launching pad” of many pro-gun legislative initiatives, according to the NRA release.

Hammer served as the first female president of the NRA from 1996 to 1998. Her proudest achievement as president, according to the press release, was the creation of the Eddie Eagle Gun Safe program, which instructs children on safe ways to act around guns.

“Marion Hammer’s name has become synonymous with the Second Amendment and with the NRA,” LaPierre said in a statement. “She is a dynamic and legendary advocate who has led the way with many laws that started in Florida and then served as a blueprint across the country.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Lapierre
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

603K+
Followers
72K+
Post
455M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy