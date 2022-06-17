ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furious William 'in mourning' for the brother he's lost

By REBECCA ENGLISH
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Prince William is ‘mourning’ the loss of his brother, Prince Harry, with friends saying there is ‘little chance’ of them repairing their explosive rift for the foreseeable future.

Relations are still at ‘rock bottom’ between the once close siblings, sources say.

‘He [William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done,’ said one.

‘He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs.

‘But he believes there are things you just don’t do. And Harry has 100 per cent crossed that line.’

A must-read new series for the Daily Mail ahead of the Duke of Cambridge’s landmark 40th birthday on Tuesday explores the future king as a husband, father, brother and son.

Starting only in the Mail tomorrow, it also reveals what makes him tick, his secret visits to help the homeless and plans for the future – and lifts the lid on William as a ‘fun boss’ with a decidedly wicked sense of humour.

Sources close to the second in line to the throne reveal that while the prince once railed against his future, he is now more at peace with himself than ever before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZ4kf_0gE7ksaz00
His marriage to Kate is strong and fatherhood to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and cheeky four-year-old Prince Louis, has given him contentment beyond his dreams.

Even his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, which has been deeply fractious over the years, is more harmonious than it has been since his early teens.

One friend says of his marriage: ‘When you speak to William, he’s actually quite puritanical in his attitude when he talks about his parents’ marriage and what went wrong. It hugely affected the way he approached his own relationship with Catherine and why it took so long for him to settle down. He wanted it to be with the right person and [for it to last] for ever.

‘William is still very protective of his wife. The way he sees it, she is as important to the institution as he is. He genuinely admires the way she has just dug her heels in and stuck with it.’

Yet his strained relationship with his brother does, inevitably, come heavily into play.

Asked whether they thought that William would ever repair his bond with Harry, one friend tells the Daily Mail: ‘That’s a hard question to answer. The truth is they have got to find some common ground again at some point.

‘[But] William is also very principled and believes Harry has crossed a line. He’s thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family’s only option because they don’t want to get dragged into a public slanging match. He sees how upset his father has been by it all, and it hurts.

‘William is absolutely allergic to drama but Harry has ensured that their family laundry is being aired on a global scale.’

William is still angry for his wife whom he believes was ‘massively disrespected’ by Meghan when she claimed in last year’s Oprah Winfrey interview that it was Kate who made her cry in the run up to her wedding – not the other way around – and that she even brought her flowers to apologise.

‘Despite much provocation, both William and Catherine have tried to keep the peace more than anyone will ever realise,’ a source says, with further details revealed in tomorrow’s newspaper.

Some members of his circle, say, however, that he remains ‘protective’ of his younger brother and will ‘keep the door open to him for ever’.

One says: ‘Harry always had concerns about life within the Royal Family and in hindsight the pressure that was put on him and William by living and working together as some sort of dynamic duo put massive strain on their relationship. They had no room to breathe. But Meghan complicated it. He [Harry] got drawn into a space where he was encouraged to think he was a victim and had to flee.

‘Harry had to pick a side – and there was only one side he was ever going to choose.

‘But I also find it impossible to believe there is anything these two brothers could say about each other that means they will never find a way to repair things. They were too close and have been through too much together for that to happen.’

Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
