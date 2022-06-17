Hole-in-the-Rock: Simple but significant Phoenix hike

Sitting in the shade on the cool stone of Hole-in-the-Rock, you wouldn’t know it’s a 105-degree Fahrenheit June afternoon in Arizona. Hole-in-the-Rock is a 5-to-10-minute, easy, short hike with Valley views in Papago Park by the Phoenix Zoo.

Its accessibility and central location make it an ideal spot to get outdoors for mental wellness or to experience Phoenix scenery, popular with both tourists and locals alike.

According to the American Institute of Biological Sciences, interactions with nature promote psychological restoration, improved mood, improved attention and reduced stress and anxiety.

Hole-in-the-Rock is a simple way to get out in nature even on a hot, weekday afternoon when people would generally choose to stay inside — although it was primarily tourists that were hiking late in the day on June 15.

Janene Unke-Hanson, 57, a teacher from Minnesota, was at Hole-in-the-Rock with family member Lauren Unke, 55, while on a trip to Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa. The trip was a gift from Oprah Winfrey for being a hero during the pandemic. In August 2021, Winfrey gifted a group of educators with $4,000 each in honor of their work during the pandemic.

Unke-Hanson said it was to “put herself first for a change as they say.” During the pandemic she was a caregiver to both her parents, a single mom and a schoolteacher.

Thinking about the value of a site like Hole-in-the-Rock, Unke-Hanson said, “Getting that historical perspective for me is just huge, and adhering to the natives, that’s a part of it. I feel like sometimes that’s the piece that’s missed in places like this.”

Unke-Hanson explained how her grandfather helped establish Pipestone National Monument in Minnesota in 1940 to help fight for native rights.

According to the United States National Park Service, the Hohokam people monitored the sun’s movement through the naturally eroded opening, which is now Hole-in-the-Rock, onto marks made in the ground below to track the seasons.

Unke said that it feels spiritual as a creation that formed naturally thousands of years ago.

“I find for me that when I travel and go to places like this and have these kinds of experiences, it pushes me to look for what the top 10 things to do where I live,” Unke added.

Hailing from Canada, Paul Linkletter, 64, said he went to university in Halifax, Nova Scotia but never went to Peggy’s Cove which is famed for its lighthouses and is also the site where a New York flight crashed into the ocean in September 1998, leaving no survivors.

“I don’t know why,” Linkletter said. “Peggy’s Cove is world-renowned. So, people from Phoenix, have they been up here? Have they seen this? Why not, right? I find that interesting, how that works.”

Visitors like Mitch Zurliene, 26, and Mike Thoele, 25, said the hike was short and sweet and they enjoyed the view of the city.

Attesting to its ease of access, Zurliene and Thoele were able to fit in this last site just a few hours before their flight out of Phoenix after also visiting sites like the Grand Canyon and Devil’s Bridge trail in Sedona.

Joon Kim, 27, came from Baltimore where he said you don’t see anything like Hole-in-the-Rock as it has a lot of green farmlands.

“It’s just a bunch of rocks right, but it’s beautiful, just makes you feel small,” Kim said. “In that sense, you find the beauty in it.”