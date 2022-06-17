ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Man who struck Greene County deputy during chase sentenced

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — A man who intentionally hit a Greene County Sheriff’s lieutenant during a chase has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Seth Hay, 38, was sentenced this week for seriously injuring Greene County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Westbrook in December 2020, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Hay, who had recently been released from prison, was fleeing from officers who were investigating a domestic disturbance at his home, prosecutors said.

Westbrook was trying to set up spike strips to stop him when Hay intentionally hit Westbrook’s patrol vehicle, which hit the officer.

Westbrook has returned to the sheriff’s office but has been moved to a different department as he continues to receive medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Hay pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

