The 2026 World Cup is coming to Kansas City. When can you get tickets?

Kansas City, the FIFA World Cup is coming.

The home of the Chiefs will be the home of some FIFA World Cup games in summer 2026 , as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was one of the 16 venues selected to host during the month-long, 48-team men’s tournament.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are jointly hosting the World Cup , with all games from the quarterfinals on taking place in the U.S.

This is the second time the USA will host a World Cup , having last hosted the men’s tournament in 1994.

ARE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR KANSAS CITY?

Not yet and they probably won’t be for another few years. FIFA’s website states “Information regarding ticketing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available in due course.”

They still have to get through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which takes place in the fall.

You have plenty of time to save up, as tickets for the games in 2026 are expected to be in the $300 range.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GAME IF I CAN’T BUY TICKETS?

There will be watch parties at the KC Live! Block in the Power & Light District. The downtown spot will most likely be the central hub for watch parties, as it has been in the past.

Fan festivals could pop up across the city. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and its massive lawn is a prospect. Union Station and the Liberty Memorial could get in on the action, too.

IS ARROWHEAD STADIUM READY TO HOST THE WORLD CUP?

Renovations will have to be made to the stadium before 2026. Right now, Arrowhead has a capacity of 76,416, but that number will go down after construction is complete.

Seats would need to be removed from the corners of the lower level of the stadium to fit with FIFA field regulations. Space would also have to be made for hospitality and media seating.

Arrowhead’s grass will also require a special ventilation system that would ensure the playing field is the same as the other World Cup stadiums.

WHO ELSE IS HOSTING?

Joining Kansas City are the following cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico: