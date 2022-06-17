Iowa Hawkeyes boast sizable lead over FBS with 89 interceptions over the past 5 seasons

The Iowa Hawkeyes have intercepted more passes than any team in the entire country over the last five years by a large margin. Their ability to get takeaways in the passing game has continued to develop under Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

Over the last five seasons, the Hawkeyes have reeled in 89 interceptions. That provides them with a wide gap of the next best team. They have 10 more interceptions than any other FBS team does over the same stretch.

A large contribution of that can be accounted for in 2021 when Iowa was able to take the ball away via 25 interceptions. That was spearheaded by current New York Giant Dane Belton and returning All-American Riley Moss , who looks to build on a phenomenal 2021.

Iowa has a large contingent of defensive backs in the NFL that helped contribute to 89 interceptions over the last five seasons. Matt Hankins, Jack Koerner, Dane Belton, Geno Stone, Amani Hooker, Josh Jackson, Michael Ojemudia, and Desmond King all played a role.

This shows the “cheat code” that it is to play in the Iowa secondary on the way to the NFL that former Hawkeye Micah Hyde elaborated on.

Iowa is reloading their secondary and bringing in some serious talent. Terry Roberts, Cooper DeJean, and Kaevon Merriweather will look to stamp their impact on the program in 2022. Five-star recruit Xavier Nwankpa will look to add to the interception total early as he has been named a top incoming freshman in the Big Ten .

Takeaways and interceptions have been a staple of what makes Iowa who they are and the proof is in the pudding. There is not a single team in the country better at intercepting the ball than the Iowa Hawkeyes.

List

22 Iowa Hawkeyes football stats to know entering the 2022 season

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.