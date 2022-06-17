ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, ND

103rd Annual American Legion Department Convention heads to Dickinson

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYZzh_0gE7j5uC00

The 103rd Annual American Legion Department Convention will be held in Dickinson this year, at the Roosevelt Grand Dakota Hotel.

Originally started by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic war-time organization for veterans, the American Legion has since grown into a community service group with over 20,000 members in North Dakota alone, with over 220 local Posts. Some of the other programs they host to aid veterans and their families include sports tournaments, High School oration, and blood drives.

This year’s event is hosted by Dickinson’s Matthew Brew Post 3. More than 250 North Dakota veterans and their families are expected to attend the annual meeting.

While the full schedule has not been released, the convention has been stated by the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau to include multiple informative sessions, committee meetings, and the election of new officers.

The main event, the Department Commander’s Banquet, will occur on Saturday evening and feature Angel Narvaez, National Vice Commander of the American Legion, as a guest speaker. A dance follows the banquet, with live music performed by the ND State Band.

Registration for the Department Convention will be located at the Roosevelt Grand from 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and again at 8 a.m. on the 25th.

For more information about the event, contact Sarah Kim at 701-293-3120.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Parenting support group expands to capitol city

There are many books and resources on parenting, but where do you go if you still have unanswered questions? Support groups like Flourish, which started in Dickinson, provide an environment for mothers and experts to bounce suggestions and tips off of each other. “We’re an intimate group so you can get to know each other […]
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame Highlights

MEDORA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2022 had a wonderful weekend in Medora as new inductees and their families were recognized for their accomplishments on Saturday, June 18th in Medora. One of the honorees is a ranch near Sheldon, N.D. owned by...
MEDORA, ND
KFYR-TV

Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable Monday evening. According to Dickinson Fire, Fairway Street from State Avenue to 23rd Avenue is covered in clumps of hail, and drivers should avoid using it. Meanwhile, Dickinson Police said drivers should avoid State Avenue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
State
North Dakota State
Dickinson, ND
Government
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, Mercer, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn; Mercer; Oliver The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dunn County in southwestern North Dakota Southwestern Oliver County in south central North Dakota Western Mercer County in south central North Dakota * Until 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/. * At 620 PM CDT/520 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marshall, or 26 miles southeast of Killdeer, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Dodge around 540 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Golden Valley, Zap and Beulah. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUNN COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy