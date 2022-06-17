103rd Annual American Legion Department Convention heads to Dickinson

The 103rd Annual American Legion Department Convention will be held in Dickinson this year, at the Roosevelt Grand Dakota Hotel.

Originally started by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic war-time organization for veterans, the American Legion has since grown into a community service group with over 20,000 members in North Dakota alone, with over 220 local Posts. Some of the other programs they host to aid veterans and their families include sports tournaments, High School oration, and blood drives.

This year’s event is hosted by Dickinson’s Matthew Brew Post 3. More than 250 North Dakota veterans and their families are expected to attend the annual meeting.

While the full schedule has not been released, the convention has been stated by the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau to include multiple informative sessions, committee meetings, and the election of new officers.

The main event, the Department Commander’s Banquet, will occur on Saturday evening and feature Angel Narvaez, National Vice Commander of the American Legion, as a guest speaker. A dance follows the banquet, with live music performed by the ND State Band.

Registration for the Department Convention will be located at the Roosevelt Grand from 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and again at 8 a.m. on the 25th.

For more information about the event, contact Sarah Kim at 701-293-3120.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.