Auburn basketball Player Preview Series: KD Johnson
By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
4 days ago
Can the Auburn guard take a step forward this season?
Former Georgia transfer and now returning for his Junior season for the Auburn tigers, KD Johnson looks toward his second season with the tigers and will continue to improve his role on the court.
Johnson averaged 13.5 points in just 16 games as a freshman at Georgia then transferred to Auburn where he assumed that strong shooting guard role for the tigers and averaged 12.3 points on 38.6% shooting from the field. Johnson very easily has the talent and role to improve on those number and be one of the top players for Auburn in 2022-2023.
Auburn’s backcourt will be deeper this year than it was last year which will help take some of the load off of Johnson but he should be one of Auburn’s top players and scorers in 2022-2023.
