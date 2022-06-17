ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ridge, VA

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southwest Virginia until 5 p.m.

By Justin McKee
WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon...

www.wsls.com

