For a while, Logan Halstead was one of YouTube’s best kept secrets in country music. Several videos of Halstead playing his original music have made the rounds on YouTube over the last couple of years, but for the longest time his music never hit the streaming platforms. Now, thanks to OurVinyl, Logan Halstead is on Spotify – and his talent isn’t a secret any longer. A native of Boone County, West Virginia, Halstead is young but seems wise beyond his […] The post Logan Halstead Was One Of Country Music’s Best Kept Secrets, But Now The Secret’s Out first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO