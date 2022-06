DENVER (KKTV) - Our littlest Coloradans are now eligible for the COVID vaccine, and the state says it will have enough for every child!. A year and a half after the shot was made available for adults and months after it was cleared for children over 5, the FDA made the long-awaited announcement June 17that it was authorizing the COVID vaccine for the country’s infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The CDC signed off on the move the following day, making it official.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO