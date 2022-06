COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society said it will "absolutely be prosecuting" the person who shot a dog in the neck. Big Boy Blue was brought to the humane society by a humane agent after he was shot in the neck. The humane society said the bullet went completely through his neck without hitting any major organs or arteries.

LICKING COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO