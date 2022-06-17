Ocala grand jury indicts two men for federal hate crime
Ocala — A grand jury in Ocala indicts two men with federal hate crimes. Prosecutors accuse Roy and Robert Lashley of shouting racial slurs...mycbs4.com
Ocala — A grand jury in Ocala indicts two men with federal hate crimes. Prosecutors accuse Roy and Robert Lashley of shouting racial slurs...mycbs4.com
Everybody just needs to mind their own business and show more kindness. I'm so sick of all the Racial tension and division in America.
Comments / 3