Ocala grand jury indicts two men for federal hate crime

Two 19-year-old men from Dunnellon were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery. On Saturday, June 18, an MCSO detective responded to the 5800 block of SW 169th Court in Dunnellon in reference to a robbery investigation. Upon arrival, an MCSO deputy informed the detective that a male victim claimed to have been held at gunpoint and robbed by three individuals: an unknown man and two male acquaintances who were later identified as Matthew Ray Clas and Michael Brandon Ellis.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO