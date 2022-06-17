ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ocala grand jury indicts two men for federal hate crime

By Aaron Adelson
mycbs4.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcala — A grand jury in Ocala indicts two men with federal hate crimes. Prosecutors accuse Roy and Robert Lashley of shouting racial slurs...

mycbs4.com

Comments / 3

JustMyOpinionTS
4d ago

Everybody just needs to mind their own business and show more kindness. I'm so sick of all the Racial tension and division in America.

Reply
2
Related
click orlando

1 killed in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in Citra, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 17770 block of NE 22nd Court around 11:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found shot dead in Marion County Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 17700 block of NE 22nd Court in Citra just before noon on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a black...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Grand Jury#Ocala Grand#Deltona Boulevard
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man on verge of trial for trafficking meth takes plea for seven years in prison

As potential jurors for his upcoming trial waited outside court, a Homosassa man chose prison as a resolution for having roughly an ounce and a half of methamphetamine. Brian Thomas Friske, 61, pleaded no contest the morning of Monday, June 20, to trafficking in between 28 and 200 grams of meth, accepting an offer from the State Attorney’s Office to serve every day of seven years behind bars as a minimum-mandatory sentence for his crime.
HOMOSASSA, FL
WCJB

Detectives investigate body found in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found following reports of a shooting. Deputies say around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to reports of a shooting on Northeast 22nd Court in Citra. They found the body of a black man. Major...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department seeking help identifying Lowe’s theft suspect

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a recent theft case. According to an OPD social media post, the man (pictured below) allegedly stole merchandise from the Lowe’s located at 4600 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Dunnellon men arrested after allegedly being involved in armed robbery

Two 19-year-old men from Dunnellon were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly being involved in an armed robbery. On Saturday, June 18, an MCSO detective responded to the 5800 block of SW 169th Court in Dunnellon in reference to a robbery investigation. Upon arrival, an MCSO deputy informed the detective that a male victim claimed to have been held at gunpoint and robbed by three individuals: an unknown man and two male acquaintances who were later identified as Matthew Ray Clas and Michael Brandon Ellis.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman jailed after attempting to steal Walmart employee’s SUV

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in Ocala after she attempted to steal a Walmart employee’s sport utility vehicle. On Saturday, June 18, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to an attempted vehicle theft. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a woman, later identified as Jessica Lyn Eaton, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Sumter deputies looking for man who damaged general store

WEBSTER, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a man who damaged a window at The Croom Store, a general store in Webster, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were alerted to a commercial alarm at the store June 8 at 4:50 a.m., which indicated someone broke a window.
WEBSTER, FL
click orlando

Missing woman sought by Marion County deputies

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a woman who went missing on Saturday morning. Deputies are searching for Diane Adinolfi, 79, who was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Saturday before leaving her residence, located at 5137 SE 112th Street Road, in Belleview. [TRENDING: Jury finds woman not guilty...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report: June 20, 2022

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Monday, June 20, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Theft, 4:45 p.m. June 15, off of North Citrus Avenue, Crystal River;. Commercial burglary, 8:18 a.m. June 16, off of Gulf Avenue, Crystal River;. Theft, 4:44 p.m. June 16,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from June 15 to 19

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 15. Rashard Rickardo Sappleton, 32, Dunnellon, arrested June 15 for misdemeanor petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,000. Steven David Shahan, 51, Leesburg, arrested June 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond. Darrell L. Peoples, 31, Homosassa,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy