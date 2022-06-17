ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

KPBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on...

www.kpbs.org

