ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shares of Salesforce Rallied 2.4% Today

By Nicholas Rossolillo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of cloud software giant Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were up 2.4% today as of noon ET. It's a small bit of relief after yet another brutal week for the stock market. Even after the pop higher, Salesforce is down over 4% on the week following the Federal Reserve's decision to increase its short-term interest rate by 75 basis points, the biggest move since the 1990s.

As a reminder, the present value of risk assets decreases as interest rates increase .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTnSp_0gE7h2KR00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Salesforce isn't alone on this turbulent ride. Stocks across almost all sectors of the economy have been under pressure as investors digest the Fed's actions and whether those actions will succeed in bringing down runaway inflation.

And there's a chance that aggressive Federal Reserve moves to raise rates and tighten up the amount of liquidity sloshing around the economy will induce a recession. A recession is another way to bring down inflation, though obviously not the most desirable path.

As for Salesforce, it also made a splash when it released its quarterly earnings report a few weeks ago. A side effect of the Fed raising interest rates is a stronger U.S. dollar versus other currencies. For an international corporation like Salesforce, that means revenue from overseas falls in value when it converts those sales back into dollars for financial reporting purposes.

Now what

Though pressured at the moment like everyone else, Salesforce is actually doing quite well. Demand for cloud software is strong as organizations around the globe focus on updating their operations. With inflation on the rise, money-saving "digital transformation" services like what Salesforce offers are a top priority.

Even after the currency-exchange downgrade, management expects revenue to increase about 20% this year. Even better, operating cash flow is expected to rise about 21% to 22% from last year, an upgrade to previous guidance.

Shares of Salesforce currently trade for 28 times trailing-12-month free cash flow, about the cheapest this stock has historically ever been.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Salesforce, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Stock#Currency#Salesforce Lrb#The Federal Reserve
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
95K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy