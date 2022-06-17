Elon Goes Red!
Elon musk reveals he voted Republican for the first time and I have a feeling, he isn’t and wont be the only one!. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Not only did flip a democrat...radio.foxnews.com
Elon musk reveals he voted Republican for the first time and I have a feeling, he isn’t and wont be the only one!. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Not only did flip a democrat...radio.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1