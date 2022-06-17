ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Elon Goes Red!

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon musk reveals he voted Republican for the first time and I have a feeling, he isn’t and wont be the only one!. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Not only did flip a democrat...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tomi Lahren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Mexican#Gop#Foxnewscommentary Com
The Veracity Report

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Mounting frustrations at the White House

THE WEEK — The Senate is back today, with all eyes on whether 10 Republican votes materialize for a gun legislation deal. … On Tuesday, it’s primary day in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. … On Wednesday, President JOE BIDEN heads to L.A. to host the Summit of the Americas. … On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee holds a hearing on its investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. … On Friday, the next big Consumer Price Index report is released.
POTUS
Fox News

Jesse Watters: White House press secretary Jean-Pierre has 'no clue what's going on'

Jesse Watters claimed that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre "has absolutely no clue what's going on" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: To put it simply, [White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's] really bad at her job. She makes Kamala Harris look coherent. I know this role is challenging. I certainly wouldn't want to be Joe Biden's mouthpiece. Biden doesn't even know what he's saying himself, so imagine how hard it is to speak for him. But come on. Pierre has only been at this job for a month or so and everybody already knows she'll be replaced. Biden tapped a deer in the headlights to speak for his White House. Has Pierre ever met Joe Biden? It doesn't seem like it. She has absolutely no clue what's going on. She holds her 48-inch-thick binder like a baby holds a blanket. No one has ever seen Pierre without it. If you take away her binder, she'll probably cry.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

760K+
Followers
162K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy