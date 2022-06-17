ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

$20K bonus offered in MPD officer recruitment

By Brian Farrell
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0UOz_0gE7cSYX00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) needs officers, and in order to recruit them, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief Robert J. Contee III said the city will offer a $20,000 hiring bonus.

In addition to announcing the new incentive, Bowser and Contee said there will be an emphasis on recruiting women and all people who live in Washington.

The incentive is part of the mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which funds an additional 347 new officers in FY23 and goes into effect on October 1, 2022. The administration expedited the program so that MPD could add it to recruitment efforts right away.

“We know how critical it is to have a fully staff and resourced MPD, and that requires us to hire strong talent and to retain experienced officers. These hiring bonuses will help MPD recruit and hire more officers to keep our city safe,” said Mayor Bowser. “My message to the community is this: If you’re looking for a way to serve our community, if you like interacting with people, if you like helping people, if you want to work at the best police department in the country, then go to joinmpd.dc.gov and consider a career at MPD.”

DC Mayor Bowser presenting FY 2023 Budget

Applicants who are qualified will be eligible to receive the $20,000 bonus in addition to existing benefits, such as the $6,000 housing stipend. The bonus will be paid in two installments: half as an initial hiring bonus and the and the other half upon completion of the police academy.

Currently, the starting salary at MPD is $60,199, which means that with the new bonus, first-year officers will be eligible to earn more than $80,000.

“The police department leading the nation’s capital is now proudly making strides during a competitive job market by offering our recruits incentives, that quite frankly can change lives of so many wanting to serve the community here in DC,” said Chief Contee. “It has been one of my visions for the department to retain members and take care of our own, who proudly show up to work each and every day; and Mayor Bowser’s announcement today is just one step we have planned for our current and future members. Our goal is that these recruiting incentives will create a pipeline to success for residents and for our youth, who too often find themselves in harm’s way with illegal firearms and crime.”

To apply for a position at Metropolitan Police Department or for more information on qualifications, recruitment efforts, and the Cadet Corps Program, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 4

Guest
4d ago

How did the mandatory vaccine and DEFUND the police work out for you? Thank God you all got biden watching your backs.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The US Sun

U Street shooting in Washington, DC: what we know

A SHOOTING in Washington, DC, has left at least one person dead and multiple people injured. According to police, two adults and one police officer were shot at or near the intersection of 14th and U Street on June 19, 2022. The three individuals have have been taken hospitals for medical treatment. A 15-year-old boy is dead.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Veteran Maryland Officer Dies Off-Duty

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of one of their own, officials say. Corporal Terry Middleton passed away while off-duty at his home late last week, Prince George's County Police say. The dad of four was a 16-year veteran of the agency assigned to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
hotnewhiphop.com

D.C. Rapper No Savage Identified As Suspect In Virginia Mall Shooting

Washington D.C. rapper No Savage is wanted by police for a recent shooting at Tysons Corner Mall in Fairfax, Virginia. The rapper, whose real name is Noah Settles, is being charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and three counts of firing a weapon in an occupied building.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man killed in Suitland shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening. Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex. Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
SUITLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Recruiting#Washington Lrb Dc News
NBC Washington

‘Stop Harassing Black Riders': Student Charged After Metro Incident

A college student was slammed to the ground and faces criminal charges after he was accused of Metro fare evasion in Silver Spring, Maryland, his family and attorney say. DeSean Smith, a 21-year-old Howard University student, is taking on Metro after an incident earlier this month at the Silver Spring station.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Arrested In Connection To April Killing

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an April killing, authorities say. Tavon Jamal Green, 22, was taken into custody for the slaying of Joshua Whittington, 22, on Wednesday, June 15, Baltimore Police say. Whittington was shot to death on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street on...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Deadly shooting in Prince George’s County

SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) is in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway in Suitland, Md., for a fatal shooting. According to a PGPD tweet, at around 5:30 p.m., police found an adult man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was […]
SUITLAND, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy