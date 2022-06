Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly vehicular crash with a pedestrian while exiting a Missouri highway. Bowyer, now an analyst for Fox Sports, was driving and allegedly struck a woman walking on the ramp identified as Mary Jane Simmons while near the Lake of the Ozarks. Per Lake Ozark police, Bowyer was not under the influence at the time of the crash and was the individual who called 911. Police believe Simmons may have been under the influence of a controlled substance.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO