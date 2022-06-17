ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

It's official: Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill is the UK number 1

By Merlin Alderslade
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

It seemed inevitable, and yet it's still a quite frankly astonishing show of the power of the good ol' TV music sync...almost 40 years on from its original release way back in 1985, Kate Bush 's unstoppable anthem Running Up That Hill has officially been crowned the UK number 1 single.

It was reported earlier in the week that the smash hit from 85's Hounds Of Love album could be in line for the top spot of the UK single charts following a change to a previous rule that was designed to prevent old songs dominating the charts through streaming. Now, sure enough, it's been confirmed that Running Up That Hill has knocked pop megastar Harry Styles' recent single As It Was from the very top of the Top 40.

Not only that, but the landmark moment also means Kate Bush has broken three records in the official UK single charts - the longest gap between Number 1 singles (her last being 1978's Wuthering Heights ), the longest time taken for a song to reach number one (thirty seven years) and the oldest female artist ever to ever land a UK number 1.

The unprecedented renewed hype for Running Up That Hill comes off the back of its star turn in the latest season of Stranger Things , with Bush herself even breaking her media silence to acknowledge the amazing amount of love currently being shown for the song.

"You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," she wrote on her website. "It features the song, Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!"

"Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart...it’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kate Bush
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Up That Hill#Uk Charts#Classic Rock#Stranger Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Louder

Louder

2K+
Followers
496
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy