HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Holyoke man is facing charges after allgedly breaking into a city residence overnight. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers were called to a reported breaking and entering in progress on Center Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrive and spoke to the victim, who reportedly said that the suspect left before police arrived, and it was determined that the suspect entered through a bathroom window.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO