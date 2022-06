Over the course of this fantastic season, perhaps more than anyone else, Aaron Hicks has fallen out of favor with much of the Yankee fanbase. This is not without valid reason; even after last night’s heroics, he has been a below-average hitter overall, and has hit for almost no power this year. All of this is also happening in the shadow of several stellar starts from the Yankees’ biggest sluggers, along with a few resurgences from players who were also struggling.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO