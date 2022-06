BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Bolivar residents will now have the chance to shoot fireworks within city limits this holiday season. In a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Bolivar’s Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to amend the city’s ordinances regarding the use of fireworks within city limits. Under the amended ordinance, people can use consumer fireworks within city limits from noon to 11 p.m. from July 1 through July 8. The ordinance also allows the use of fireworks for the New Year’s holiday, from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

BOLIVAR, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO