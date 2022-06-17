Marsha Lou Miller

An Indiana State Trooper is in the hospital with serious injures after being struck by an alleged drunk driver near the 2700 block of High School Road. An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer was also injured in the crash. This morning, at 3:26 a.m., Trooper Keith Martin stopped to assist Speedway Police Officers and IMPD Officers who were along High School Road with a semi-truck that was on fire. While on the scene, standing beside his vehicle with emergency lights activated, Trooper Martin was struck by a silver Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Toyota then fled the scene in the vehicle. An IMPD Officer also received injuries as a result of the collision, that officer was treated and released at the scene. Trooper Martin was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, he has serious injuries but is alert and conscious.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO