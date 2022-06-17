ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Marsha Lou Miller

By Archer Weston Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarsha Lou Miller, 70, of Frankfort, passed away June 16, 2022 at Clinton House Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born on June 30, 1951 in Lafayette to Morris and Geneva (Kemmerer) Miller. She married JB Baskerville on October 23, 1972 and they divorced, she later married Ron Christian and they...

John A. Hughes

John A. Hughes, 87, of West Lafayette, Indiana, died on June 17, 2022 in his home. He was born on August 30, 1934 in Chebanse, Illinois to Clement and Irene (Nelson) Hughes. His first marriage was to Patsy McElyea in 1956 in Illinois and they divorced. He later married Deborah Burton in 2013 in Lafayette and she survives.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Kenneth “Kenny” Dragoo

Frankfort, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday, June 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Lafayette on September 25, 1949 to George Dragoo and Ruth (Sowders) Coning. On March 17, 1990 he married Sandra (Morris) Best, and she survives. Kenny was a 1967 graduate of...
FRANKFORT, IN
Frankfort 12 U Team Finishes Season Undefeated

The Frankfort 12 U finished their season 15-0 undefeated including three tournament wins and winning the championship game 10-0 over Michigantown. Sheriff Rich Kelly was on hand to congratulate and help pass out the the championship rings. Brandt Fuller coached the team sponsored by Winski Brothers, Asst coaches were Matt Woods and Zack Paulsen.
FRANKFORT, IN
Kokomo Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Dealing Methamphetamine

Demario Barker, 33, of Kokomo, Indiana, was sentenced late last week to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, law enforcement officers began investigating Barker’s drug trafficking activities in 2019. On June 22, 2020, and July 31, 2020, Barker distributed methamphetamine from his residence in Kokomo. On November 30, 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and Kokomo Police Department officers executed a search warrant at Barker’s Kokomo residence, and a second Kokomo residence that Barker used in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities. During the execution of those search warrants, law enforcement officers seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine, as well as seven firearms.
KOKOMO, IN
State Trooper and IMPD Officer Injured After Being Struck by Drunk Driver

An Indiana State Trooper is in the hospital with serious injures after being struck by an alleged drunk driver near the 2700 block of High School Road. An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer was also injured in the crash. This morning, at 3:26 a.m., Trooper Keith Martin stopped to assist Speedway Police Officers and IMPD Officers who were along High School Road with a semi-truck that was on fire. While on the scene, standing beside his vehicle with emergency lights activated, Trooper Martin was struck by a silver Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Toyota then fled the scene in the vehicle. An IMPD Officer also received injuries as a result of the collision, that officer was treated and released at the scene. Trooper Martin was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, he has serious injuries but is alert and conscious.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

