Marsha Lou Miller

Demario Barker, 33, of Kokomo, Indiana, was sentenced late last week to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, law enforcement officers began investigating Barker’s drug trafficking activities in 2019. On June 22, 2020, and July 31, 2020, Barker distributed methamphetamine from his residence in Kokomo. On November 30, 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and Kokomo Police Department officers executed a search warrant at Barker’s Kokomo residence, and a second Kokomo residence that Barker used in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities. During the execution of those search warrants, law enforcement officers seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine, as well as seven firearms.
