Myrtle Beach, SC

Landslide Russell Fry’s win over Tom Rice hints at Trump’s influence

By Manny Martinez
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A local political expert said Russell Fry’s win over incumbent Tom Rice on Tuesday is noteworthy for its decisiveness.

State Rep. Russell Fry won the republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives District 7 seat after beating Rice, who was one of 10 republicans who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot .

“I didn’t predict this,” said David White, a political science professor at Francis Marion University. “I thought there would be runoff, and then I thought Russell Fry would win. I did not think that there would not be a runoff.”

White said Fry’s win, where he more than doubled up on Rice, is extremely rare.

“It shows the power in this case,” he said. “I mean Donald Trump. This is Donald Trump.”

Rice re-affirmed his vote to impeach Trump to News13 back in January on the one-year anniversary.

“Unforgiveable, that the president knowing that all of this was going on and would not life one finger to try and quell the tension,” Rice said in January.

Rice’s impeachment vote earned him Trump’s scorn, while Fry earned Trump’s endorsement earlier this year.

“This is not about me,” Fry said after his win Tuesday. “It’s about reclaiming what is best about America.”

White said the results show the 7th District is becoming even deeper red as conservatives move down from northern states, while Trump’s influence remains strong.

“Trump rules in conservative areas,” White said.

Just south along the coast of District 7, Trump-endorsed Katie Arrington lost the District 1 seat against incumbent Nancy Mace.

Fry will take on Democratic candidate Daryl Scott for the District 7 seat in November. Fry gave up State House District 106 for his congressional run. On the republican side for that seat, Val Guest and Brian Sweeny will have a runoff June 28. That winner will take on Democrat Ryan Thompson in November.

Comments / 16

Regina Grillo
3d ago

pathetic that this grifter still represents people of this country and sad that you will elect people based on your orange gods cultish word.

Reply
8
 

