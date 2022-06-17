ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

O’Brien chalks up 80th Royal Ascot success with Changingoftheguard

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOvRB_0gE7XcXI00

Aidan O’Brien celebrated his 80th Royal Ascot winner when Changingoftheguard made every yard of the running in the King Edward VII Stakes.

Having attempted to make all in the Derby last time out before fading into fifth, he was out again quickly and this time Ryan Moore was back on board with the same tactics adopted.

Moore was hard at work from a long way out and while all the runners threw down some sort of a challenge, it was the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance who came widest and latest of all.

There was little in it at the line and they were far apart on the track, but the 11-10 favourite got the verdict by a short head.

It’s been a big week, but I take nothing for granted and every winner is a big bonus

“He’s a very tough, hardy horse and Ryan gave him a brilliant ride,” said O’Brien

“He has an incredible constitution and will never surrender.

“I will be happy going the Leger trip with him.

“It’s been a big week,, but I take nothing for granted and every winner is a big bonus.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147jKz_0gE7XcXI00
Ryan Moore after Changingoftheguard’s victory (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Moore said: “Changingoftheguard was not at his best today.

“Even round the track, he was having a look and wasn’t focused. He kept going and the runner-up has run across the track, but I needed a bit of help really.

“He is a very honest horse, but he just gallops. He could have done with a bit of company and a bit of help. He wasn’t getting a lot of it and we were sitting ducks, but he does have that bit of class.”

Fellowes said: “To have a really good one for the Roys (owners) is fantastic – they have been supporters of mine for quite a long time now, and the lads have done such a great job with the horse.

The St Leger has been mentioned

“He’s not straightforward. He has his own ideas about the game, but he’s very talented and he’s a pleasure to have around the place. It’s just nice to train good horses. He’ll have his day – it’s not today, but he’ll have his day.

“I didn’t think the visor was going to make any difference for the first half of the race, and then, a bit like at Epsom, he sort of clocked on a bit earlier this time and cruised round the corner, and I thought, all right! Then when he’s in the straight he veers further and further across – maybe the ground didn’t help.

“The St Leger has been mentioned. Whether he’ll stay that far, I don’t know. I think Danny (Tudhope) was more worried about how knackered he’d be at the end of the Leger, pushing him round that far! We’ll see.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Five stars who lit up Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot in the sunshine is the epitome of everything that is great about horse racing and it certainly lived up to expectations this year – with a full house back in attendance to boot. While the absence of the Queen might have taken the shine off the event...
WORLD
newschain

Oscula the star attraction on big afternoon for Carlisle

Oscula sets the standard in the British Stallion Studs EBF Eternal Stakes at Carlisle on Wednesday, which also sees the historic Carlisle Bell run. The George Boughey-trained filly won the Woodcote at Epsom last year before going on to claim Group Three glory in France, as well as finishing third in the Prix Marcel Boussac.
SPORTS
newschain

Tees Spirit poised for Curragh assignment

Tees Spirit is likely to attempt to continue his rapid rise through the sprinting ranks in the Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap at the Curragh on Sunday. The four-year-old was an emotional winner of the Dash at Epsom on Derby Day for trainer Adrian Nicholls, as it came on the fifth anniversary of his father David’s death.
WORLD
newschain

Nunthorpe entry to be made for speed queen Dramatised

Impressive Queen Mary winner Dramatised will get an entry in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York. The Karl Burke-trained two-year-old scorched the Ascot turf last week, never looking in any danger in cruising to victory by a length and three-quarters. In the immediate aftermath owner Steve Parkin mentioned the Lowther...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Edward Vii
newschain

O’Donoghue has lots to look forward to with Pearling Path

Fledgling trainer John O’Donoghue is excited to see what the rest of the season has in store for his Royal Ascot runner-up Pearling Path. After previous stints as head lad to David O’Meara and assistant to Roger Varian, O’Donoghue returned to Ireland last year to take the lead at Currabeg Stables, formerly occupied by the great John Oxx.
SPORTS
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Ascot#St Leger#Derby#Grand Alliance
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Keane set for Westover ride in Curragh showdown with Tuesday

Westover will be partnered by Colin Keane for a mouthwatering clash with Oaks heroine Tuesday in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Saturday. A fast-finishing third in the Derby at Epsom three weeks ago after enduring a troubled run, the Ralph Beckett-trained Westover has been at the head of ante-post lists for the Irish equivalent ever since.
WORLD
newschain

Sacred team eyeing Prix Maurice de Gheest option

Sacred is likely to step back up in distance after finishing a close-up fifth on her return to action in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Seventh in last season’s 1000 Guineas over a mile, the William Haggas-trained filly successfully reverted to seven furlongs when beating the boys in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury in August.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy