TICONDEROGA | The women of the Ticonderoga area are getting a tremendous upgrade to their quality of life. No longer will it be necessary to make a trek over a mountain, over a bridge, or through the woods for OBGYN care. The former Moses-Ludington Hospital, now a state-of-the-art 24-hour emergency department and outpatient center owned and operated by The University of Vermont Health Network- Elizabethtown Community Hospital, will be offering thorough and essential services to females of all ages.

TICONDEROGA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO