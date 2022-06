Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians. Miranda is out of the lineup for the second time in three games, a possible indicator that he's now in a part-time role following the call-up of Alex Kirilloff from Triple-A St. Paul. Kirilloff is making another start on first base and batting seventh while Gary Sanchez replaces Miranda at designated hitter and bats fifth. Ryan Jeffers is starting at catcher and hitting ninth.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO