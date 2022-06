For more than five decades, Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker have had a, well, complicated relationship. A lot of it has been shaped by competition between the pair -- for division titles, on behalf of the players each of them managed, even for the same roster spot. Their falling-out has become famous, as they constantly found themselves on opposite sides of some of baseball's nastiest rivalries. Their most notable communication has come shouting at each other on the field -- and rarely speaking outside of the ballpark.

BASEBALL ・ 7 HOURS AGO