Semi catches fire, 8 vehicles "a total loss"

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe Linares, 38, was wearing her seat belt according to the State Patrol Report and the vehicle airbag did deploy. The State Patrol...
A man is dead following a crash that happened in southern Minnesota on Monday night. A State Patrol crash report states that a semi-truck blew a tire, causing it to collide with a pickup truck just after 8 a.m. at Exit 2 of the southbound side of Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.
FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 just after 8 am. The semi crossed the median and hit a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck near exit 2.
UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) identified the person who died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on I-35 Monday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Robertson of Glenville, Minnesota. According to the incident report, Robertson was northbound in a Dodge pickup truck when a southbound semi blew a...
(ABC 6 News) - A crash in involving a semi and a pickup truck in Freeborn County killed at least one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 2 just after 8 a.m.
The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man is accused of leaving his baby son behind in his car when he fled police Monday night. Officers made a traffic stop of a car on 11th Ave SE near the Boys and Girls Club around 10:45 pm. The driver got...
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after crashing and rolling his ATV Saturday evening near Ellsworth. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Jeffrey Conley of Beldenville was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with injuries suffered in the crash. Investigators said Conley rolled the...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 29-year-old man is facing a child endangerment charge after fleeing from authorities while leaving an infant child in a hot car. Police conducted a traffic stop Monday night at 11th Ave. SE, and the driver, later identified as Sean Blass, of Rochester, eventually fled on foot.
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water.
A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
Speeding happens constantly. People going 85 in a 64, or 45 in a 35 all have one thing in common. No matter how fast they are going, they are all getting pulled over. When some people are pulled over they admit to their wrongdoing and apologize to officers for driving dangerously. Others go through all the excuses under the sun to try and get out of a ticket... but they never do.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A freak accident in rural Olmsted County Thursday shut down a section of I-90 for an extended period. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a semi-truck pulling a trailer with several vehicles was in the 7900 block of I-90 around 5:30 pm when it blew a tire.
AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in a Sunday armed robbery. The Austin Police Department says he pointed a knife a liquor store employee and demanded money. Two photos of the suspect have been released. Anyone who recognizes him is asked...
The small town of Spring Grove in southern Minnesota is home to a mystery that has gone unsolved for seventeen years. In 2005, a human skull was found in an ash pit of a home built in the 1850s. Despite years without answers, just a few days ago the case moved a small step closer to being solved.
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Speed apparently was involved in a deadly crash in a Twin Cities suburb on Friday. The crash occurred in Brooklyn Park around 5:30 am on Highway 610 near Highway 252. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 31-year-old Christopher Nimpson left the...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Several vehicles at a Rochester automotive dealership were damaged Thursday after being struck by an SUV. The incident happened around 6:00 am on the Highway 52 frontage road in front of Kuehn Motor Company. Rochester Police Dept. spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says the SUV was...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a Rochester woman was cheated out of $7,000 by a phony phone call. It happened on June 16. The 62-year-old victim told investigators she got an automated call about her card being used for fraudulent payments. The victim responded and was connected to a female who said payment was made through the victim’s bank.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $10,000 worth of copper was stolen from a construction site at John Marshall High School this week. Police said it happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Copper coils were being replaced and the subjects entered the site and stole all of it. No arrests have been made.
Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid. Temperatures around southeast Minnesota are in mid-90s with heat index readings in the triple digits. Because of this extreme heat, a peak energy alert has been issued. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce electrical usage.
Comments / 0