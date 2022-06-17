ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Semi catches fire, 8 vehicles "a total loss"

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - A semi towing eight cars blew a tire and caught fire...

www.kaaltv.com

1520 The Ticket

Faribault Crash Victim Identified

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe Linares, 38, was wearing her seat belt according to the State Patrol Report and the vehicle airbag did deploy. The State Patrol...
FARIBAULT, MN
KIMT

Deadly collision between semi and pickup in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 just after 8 am. The semi crossed the median and hit a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck near exit 2.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KEYC

22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) identified the person who died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on I-35 Monday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Robertson of Glenville, Minnesota. According to the incident report, Robertson was northbound in a Dodge pickup truck when a southbound semi blew a...
GLENVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

At least one killed in Freeborn County crash

(ABC 6 News) - A crash in involving a semi and a pickup truck in Freeborn County killed at least one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 2 just after 8 a.m.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Woman Injured in I-35 Crash

The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt after rolling ATV in crash near Ellsworth Saturday

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after crashing and rolling his ATV Saturday evening near Ellsworth. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Jeffrey Conley of Beldenville was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with injuries suffered in the crash. Investigators said Conley rolled the...
ELLSWORTH, WI
fox9.com

SUV sinks at Mississippi River boat launch

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water.
HASTINGS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Grain Bin Accident Kills Worker in Southern Minnesota

A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
97X

Motorcyclist Gave Dumb Excuse For Why He Was Recklessly Driving 144MPH

Speeding happens constantly. People going 85 in a 64, or 45 in a 35 all have one thing in common. No matter how fast they are going, they are all getting pulled over. When some people are pulled over they admit to their wrongdoing and apologize to officers for driving dangerously. Others go through all the excuses under the sun to try and get out of a ticket... but they never do.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Police looking for armed robber in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect in a Sunday armed robbery. The Austin Police Department says he pointed a knife a liquor store employee and demanded money. Two photos of the suspect have been released. Anyone who recognizes him is asked...
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Speed Believed To Be A Factor In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Speed apparently was involved in a deadly crash in a Twin Cities suburb on Friday. The crash occurred in Brooklyn Park around 5:30 am on Highway 610 near Highway 252. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 31-year-old Christopher Nimpson left the...
106.9 KROC

SUV Crashes Into Vehicles At Rochester Dealership

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Several vehicles at a Rochester automotive dealership were damaged Thursday after being struck by an SUV. The incident happened around 6:00 am on the Highway 52 frontage road in front of Kuehn Motor Company. Rochester Police Dept. spokeswoman Amanda Grayson says the SUV was...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman loses $7,000 to phone fraud

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a Rochester woman was cheated out of $7,000 by a phony phone call. It happened on June 16. The 62-year-old victim told investigators she got an automated call about her card being used for fraudulent payments. The victim responded and was connected to a female who said payment was made through the victim’s bank.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

$10K worth of copper stolen from Rochester construction site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $10,000 worth of copper was stolen from a construction site at John Marshall High School this week. Police said it happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Copper coils were being replaced and the subjects entered the site and stole all of it. No arrests have been made.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Peak Energy Alert Issued For 65,000 Southeast Minnesota and Iowa Residents

Each seemingly small action can collectively make a big difference in the demand made on the electric grid. Temperatures around southeast Minnesota are in mid-90s with heat index readings in the triple digits. Because of this extreme heat, a peak energy alert has been issued. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce electrical usage.
MINNESOTA STATE

