Deltona, FL

Sheriff: Deltona man chucked conch shell at teen's head in fight over basketball hoop

By Claire Metz
WESH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Deltona man is accused of attacking a teenage neighbor in a fight over a basketball hoop. Juan Ramos, 59,...

www.wesh.com

More
WESH

Flagler sheriff: 2 teens chased, pointed gun at child

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers are facing charges after they chased down and threatened another juvenile, according to officials. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim told deputies that he was riding his...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found shot dead in Marion County Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 17700 block of NE 22nd Court in Citra just before noon on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a black...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Death investigation underway in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A death investigation was underway Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. Detectives were called to Ballard Street around 9 a.m. because someone called with concerns about the residents of the unit at the Goldelm at Charter Pointe Apartments. Officials say the person found dead is a...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
Deltona, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies still searching for person of interest in fatal shooting at IHOP

DeBARY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are still searching Monday for a man they believe has information about a fatal shooting at an IHOP. Deputies said they were able to locate a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the shooting Friday evening. The Cadillac CTS sedan was found in the Daytona Beach area, according to investigators.
DEBARY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Three men shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday night, the Orange County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a shooting. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Landstreet Road. Deputies responded around 12:05 a.m. on Friday and discovered three men in their 30s who were shot. They were all...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Leesburg police: Homeowner shot would-be burglar as he entered home

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg police say a homeowner shot a would-be burglar Monday. Detectives were called to Flora View Lane just before noon. Police say the homeowner shot one of two men as they entered the residence. According to Capt. Joe Iozzi, the suspects entered the home through a...
LEESBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Joyriding teens among the 802 calls Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to over the weekend

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office had a busy weekend filled with plenty of alleged crimes. From Friday evening until Sunday night, the Sheriff’s Office said it was inundated with over 800 phone calls, including multiple domestic disturbances and several arrests of felons violating probation and the pursuit of a set of teens who stole a vehicle to take a joyride.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for allegedly threatening pair with gun

Joshua Eriel Rosario, 35, of Orlando, was arrested last night and charged with stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. A Gainesville man reported to police in early June that Rosario threatened to shoot him in April. The man said that Rosario came to his residence in his security guard uniform, with a handgun in a holster in his duty belt, put his hand on the gun, and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t do everything Rosario told him to do. The man reported that Rosario had practiced “room clearing” drills in his presence, in which he “briefly” pointed his gun at him and others while sweeping the room. The man also said that Rosario would show up to his apartment and demand to enter with his hand resting on his gun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Volusia County getting $10 million to combat overdose deaths

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is adamant they need to take swift action to combat a growing problem. The Volusia County Sheriff is working to fight drug overdose deaths. Local mom Stephanie Smith is also working to stop the rise in deaths. Her son passed away...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Firefighters rescue worker pinned in tree in Longwood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree trimmer was rescued by Seminole County firefighters Monday after he got stuck in a large oak tree. Firefighters shared pictures from the scene along Marshal Drive in Longwood, not far from State Road 434. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital...
LONGWOOD, FL

