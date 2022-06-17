Roseburg City Council proclaims June LGBTQ+ Pride Month

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Family YMCA is inviting the public to join them for the official groundbreaking ceremony for their new 75,000 square foot facility. “We have been dreaming of this day for more than a decade,” said Eugene Family YMCA Board President Joe Carmichael, also the Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Oregon Pacific Bank. “Turning dirt at the new Y site marks so much more than the day construction begins. It represents the transition from a vision to a reality of expanded programs for kids, teenagers, families, young adults and seniors. We know that this facility will be a gamechanger for the community and the way it can support and lift up people of all walks of life.”

