CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Police in Arizona are looking for a suspect accused of an unusual assault after police say she attacked a fast-food worker with the food she ordered. An unhappy customer who ordered food at a Wendy’s restaurant was not satisfied with her french fries and chicken nuggets. The bag the food comes in guarantees the food to be hot and crispy, but police say she went too far when alerting the restaurant that she wasn't happy with the food.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO