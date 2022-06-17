ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Redwood County Court News for June 6 – 12, 2022

Cover picture for the articleRoger Andrew Anderson, Lamberton: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 75/60, fees and fines $145. Rachel Angela Bendickson, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor, hands-free law – engage in cellular phone or video call, fees and fines $135. Matthew Scott Coltrane, New Hope: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 70/60, fees and...

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
2 Minnesota River deaths under investigation in Renville County

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths in separate incidents on the Minnesota River Sunday. Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a body caught in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton. The body of an adult male, identified as Matthew James Wrobleski, 48, of Willmar, was recovered from the water. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Four drownings reported In Minnesota over Father’s Day Weekend

(UNDATED) -- There are now four apparent drownings in Minnesota over the Father’s Day weekend. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported that 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming in Pelican Lake Sunday, was pulled from the water, and later died. Otter Tail County authorities say 48-year-old...
Man Drowns in Minnesota River, Another Body Found Caught in Logjam

The remains of two males were taken from the Minnesota River on Sunday, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, who were engaged in separate events. The victims’ names have not been revealed, and the cases are still being investigated. The sheriff’s office got a 911 call regarding...
Detour for Hwy 19 Redwood Falls bridge project begins June 24

Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering. A temporary detour for the Highway 19 bridge project in Redwood Falls begins Friday, June 24. The detour is necessary to allow concrete to cure and the bridge should reopen to traffic Monday, June 27. Reopening of the bridge depends on weather conditions and the curing process.
Lance E. Scheer

Lance E. Scheer, age 19 of Redwood Falls, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at CentraCare Redwood Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with a reception to follow at the Upper Shelter in Ramsey Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Two die in separate Renville County Minnesota River drowning incidents Sunday

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in two separate incidents that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, on the Minnesota River. First, at approximately 2:58 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam on the Minnesota River between Franklin and Morton, MN. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota DNR. The body of an adult male was located and recovered. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of the death.
One Minnesota city hits 100 degrees on scorching Sunday

(FOX 9) - At least one western Minnesota city hit 100 degrees on Sunday as Minnesota and much of the country faces dangerous heat. Morris, in west-central Minnesota, recorded 100 degrees Sunday afternoon while other cities, including St. Cloud and Detroit Lakes, were just below, both reaching 99 degrees. As for the Twin Cities, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 97. Heat indexes for many cities also hit or exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday. In Granite Falls, Little Falls and Camp Ripley, the heat index was 106 degrees.
William “Dick” O’Callaghan

William “Dick” O’Callaghan age 92, of Springfield, MN, died on June 9, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at the St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield.
West central Minnesota woman missing, public's help sought

(Granite Falls, MN)--The public is being asked to help find a woman last seen in Granite Falls nearly a week ago. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 25-year-old Lynnaya Williamson was last seen in the early morning hours of June 11th. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red jacket, black shirt, shorts and had a tan backpack. She is believed to be traveling by foot.
2 dead in separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday

RENVILLE COUNTY -- It was a tragic day on the Minnesota River Sunday as two people died in separate incidents in Renville County.Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said crews recovered a man's body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Investigators are trying to figure out how he died.Around 5:20 p.m., officials got a 911 call about a young male drowning near Vicksburg County Park. The sheriff's office said he was swimming with his family when he began to struggle and went underwater. Emergency responders searched for about two hours before finding him. They tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Neither victim has been publicly identified.
Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
Video: Combine driver mows down traffic barrels in construction zone

(FOX 9) - The driver of a combine mowed down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 in McLeod County earlier this month. Matthew J. Zeller of Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota said Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured video of the incident around 4 p.m. on June 8 near the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod County Road 1, east of Glencoe.
George Henry Kluver

George Henry Kluver, age 91, of Renville, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Trevor Bailey will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the services at the church in Renville.
State patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in crash near Minneota

(Minneota MN-) The state patrol believes alcohol was involved in a Saturday night crash that injured a Minneota man. The state patrol says at 7:21 p.m. 51-year-old Leon High was traveling southbound on Highway 68 at 180th Avenue, southeast of Minneota when his car left the road, hit the ditch and rolled. High was taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Litchfield man sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses near high school

A Litchfield man, Cody Duane Mayer, age 29, was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for drug offenses from a Redwood Falls traffic stop. According to court documents, on Oct. 20, 2021, a Redwood Falls police officer stopped a vehicle on Cook Street, near Redwood Valley High School. The officer had noted the vehicle had a cracked windshield within the driver’s view, and burnt out brake light.
Anna Hilda Hacker

Anna Hilda Hacker, age 97, of Fairfax passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Fairfax with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation...
