CannabisNewsBreaks – Prime Harvest Inc. Committed to Community, Diversity, Becoming California’s Preferred Cannabis Retailer
Prime Harvest, a technology-driven full-service cannabis corporation, has risen to prominence as a leader in California’s cannabis industry. “Prime Harvest is horizontally diversified across the entire cannabis value chain with business activities focused on direct-to-consumer operations, licensing acquisition, compliance management and state-wide delivery. The company continues to expand its footprint throughout...business.woonsocketcall.com
Comments / 0