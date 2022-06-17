ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CannabisNewsBreaks – Prime Harvest Inc. Committed to Community, Diversity, Becoming California’s Preferred Cannabis Retailer

By Investor Brand Network
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Harvest, a technology-driven full-service cannabis corporation, has risen to prominence as a leader in California’s cannabis industry. “Prime Harvest is horizontally diversified across the entire cannabis value chain with business activities focused on direct-to-consumer operations, licensing acquisition, compliance management and state-wide delivery. The company continues to expand its footprint throughout...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

T-Mobile, US Solar Partner on 14 Community Solar Gardens in Minnesota

Today, US Solar announced T-Mobile’s Sunscription℠ to 14 new one-megawatt (MW) US Solar Community Solar Gardens to generate clean, renewable energy and provide energy cost savings to T-Mobile locations across seven Minnesota counties. Earlier this year, T-Mobile became the first major U.S. telecom to achieve its RE100 commitment to source 100% of its total electricity usage from renewable electricity, and this Sunscription℠ furthers its commitment to a sustainable future.
MINNESOTA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Riverfront Roofing Gives Tips On How To Find The Right Roofing Contractor

Utah, NC, 21st June 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Riverfront Roofing website – Riverfront Roofing, a commercial and residential roof repair and replacement company, gives tips on how to find the right roofing contractor for roofing projects. Roofs are a vital part of any home or commercial building, and it is important...
UTAH STATE
Woonsocket Call

Robbie Hendricks of State 48 Law Firm is Now a Board Certified Family Law Specialist

Arizona, US - June 21, 2022 — The State Bar of Arizona named State 48 Law Firm founder and managing partner Robbie Hendricks as a certified family law specialist on Thursday, June 9th. Arizona State Bar certifies specialists as a way to help the public, particularly potential clients, find an attorney capable of effectively representing them, no matter how complex or involved their case may be.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
Woonsocket Call

Over 25 Job Fairs and Hiring Events in Texas This Month!

JobFairsInTexas.com is a unique and user friendly website that makes it easier for jobseekers to find local job fairs. The site gives jobseekers access to hundreds of hiring events posted by a variety of employers and promoters in Texas. AUSTIN, Texas & SAN ANTONIO - June 20, 2022 - PRLog...
TEXAS STATE
Woonsocket Call

Rhode Island governor signs 3 gun control bills into law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor signed three firearms bills into law on Tuesday that included a ban on magazines holding more than 10 rounds, calling it a response to a national crisis that has “taken too many lives and torn apart too many families.”. The bills...
POLITICS
Woonsocket Call

Same Day Windshields has a Florida location near you

TAMPA, Fla. - June 21, 2022 - PRLog -- Our mobile windshield replacement service brings new auto glass to you. Vehicle owners in Florida who search "windshield replacement near me" likely will see a Same Day Windshields location in their general vicinity. Our mobile windshield replacement units are located throughout Florida, providing customers with convenient on-site service to their location.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Prime Harvest Inc
Woonsocket Call

LifeLaw Celebrates Five Years of Serving Personal Injury Accident Victims in Utah

When the LifeLaw team opened their personal injury law firm in Northern Utah, they knew there were too many accident victims suffering, not only with physical injuries but without adequate compensation to deal with the consequences of those injuries. LifeLaw is now celebrating five years of helping these victims get the compensation that they deserve.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy