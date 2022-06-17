CannabisNewsBreaks – Prime Harvest Inc. Committed to Community, Diversity, Becoming California’s Preferred Cannabis Retailer

Gas prices in California are starting to creep down — but they still remain the highest in the nation, and state lawmakers want to know why.Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, announced the formation of a non-partisan committee to investigate rising gas prices in California, to be chaired by Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks. The committee's first hearing is expected to happen by the end of the month.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped 1.5 cents to $6.403 on Tuesday, the largest daily decrease since April 13. Gas prices are also ticking down across the nation, decreasing...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO