CannabisNewsBreaks – Prime Harvest Inc. Committed to Community, Diversity, Becoming California’s Preferred Cannabis Retailer

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Prime Harvest, a technology-driven full-service cannabis corporation, has risen to prominence as a leader in California’s cannabis industry. “Prime Harvest is horizontally diversified across the entire cannabis value chain with...

www.streetinsider.com

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
AFP

US high court denies Bayer bid to block Roundup weedkiller lawsuits

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a bid from Bayer-owned Monsanto that aimed to challenge thousands of lawsuits claiming its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer -- a potentially costly ruling. Bayer has been plagued by problems since it bought Monsanto, which owns Roundup, in 2018 for $63 billion and inherited its legal woes around the chemical's ingredient glyphosate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS LA

"Ripping off California consumers": Assembly committee to investigate oil companies

Gas prices in California are starting to creep down — but they still remain the highest in the nation, and state lawmakers want to know why.Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, announced the formation of a non-partisan committee to investigate rising gas prices in California, to be chaired by Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks. The committee's first hearing is expected to happen by the end of the month.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped 1.5 cents to $6.403 on Tuesday, the largest daily decrease since April 13. Gas prices are also ticking down across the nation, decreasing...
CALIFORNIA STATE

