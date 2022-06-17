ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD searching for 49-year-old man accused of shooting teen who was riding bike in N. Houston

Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 14-year-old on Houston's northside last month.

Walter Golden Jr., 49, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. He is not in custody and is currently wanted by police.

According to HPD, officers found the victim with gunshot wounds to his legs around 11:15 p.m. on May 9 at a convenience store located at 7626 Jensen Drive.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 14-year-old shot while riding bike is second Houston-area teen shot in few days

The teen was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators said the teen rode his bike to the convenience store and was approached by Golden, who had just walked out of the business.

Golden reportedly pulled out a gun, chased the victim and fired multiple shots.

He left the scene with an unknown Black female in a four-door silver pickup truck, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Golden is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 6

