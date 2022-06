If you think punk rock rapper Machine Gun Kelly is just another corny white rapper covered in tattoos to prove how hard he is, but essentially a joke, you’re not the only one. In fact, the new documentary, “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink,” almost looks like it’s made to combat this sentiment; don’t judge a book by its cover, etc. While you may know him more for dating Megan Fox, almost getting in a fight with a famous boxer at the MTV Movie Awards, and generally having a big mouth he’s not afraid to use, “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” looks as if it’s attempting to show another side of the musician; specifically, how Kelly used pain, passion, and perseverance to craft a chart-topping career.

