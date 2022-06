Mother Nature wasted no time testing three digit temperatures as the month of May had barely faded from sight. June 21 is the official first day of summer and with that brings an added layer of safety for Adopt a Highway volunteers to consider. Groups who begin cleanup events as early as sunrise to avoid the direct sun and heat are vulnerable to the elements as well. As Arizonans we’ve come to expect those 100 degree overnight temperatures in areas of the state.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO