ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Crash that killed 2 women in Compton was not associated with street takeover: LASD

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvp1v_0gE7Rvhl00

Authorities have determined a double fatal collision in Compton that occurred late Sunday was not associated with a street takeover.

The update was shared at the Compton City Council meeting Tuesday, two days after the deadly collision.

“Although the incident is an ongoing investigation, we can confidently share that the two fatalities that occurred at the intersection were not related to the street takeovers,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Craig Walker said.

The incident occurred around 11:42 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street.

A witness account that a sedan had been drifting around the intersection with a woman hanging out of the window was never verified by authorities, who were still conducting their investigation the morning after the crash.

The sedan did collide with an SUV that was travelling through the intersection in a different direction, leaving two women who were traveling in the sedan with fatal injuries.

One of the women had ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The two women were identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as 20-year-old Michellie Gonzalez from Cudahy and 18-year-old Jennyfer Flores of Long Beach.

“My deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals who lost their lives in the tragic vehicle collision,” Compton Mayor Emma Sharif stated in Friday’s update about the crash.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 8

NAT TURNER FAN
4d ago

I already knew 😳 just by the location s street with a island in the middle will never be used as a takeover spot

Reply(4)
3
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Man as Long Beach Shooting Victim

LONG BEACH – Authorities Monday publicly identified the 30-year- old man who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son on Father’s Day in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli of Palmdale with a gunshot wound to his upper body sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his 7-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
LONG BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale women killed in Culver City traffic crash

L crashCULVER CITY – A woman who was killed Saturday night when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified as a Palmdale resident. She was 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasd#Takeovers#Traffic Accident#The Compton City Council
KTLA

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect ID’d in fatal Hollywood double shooting

Police are asking the public for help Tuesday in their search for a man suspected in the fatal shootings of two people in Hollywood last week. Los Angeles Police Department investigators identified 32-year-old Marvin Francell Williams as the gunman in the June 16 slayings of 35-year-old Nadia Campbell and 40-year-old Ajani Patridge. Williams had been […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Man fatally shot on Father’s Day, found beside son inside vehicle

Authorities Monday publicly identified the 30-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son on Father’s Day in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli of Palmdale with a gunshot wound to his upper body sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his 7-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man bludgeoned to death in Whittier, person of interest detained

WHITTIER, Calif. - A 50-year-old Hispanic man was fatally bludgeoned Sunday in Whittier in a possible gang-related attack and a person of interest has been detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive was reported around 5:30 a.m, Deputy Tracy Koerner...
WHITTIER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Linda Hernandez Killed in Multi-Car Crash on 15 Freeway [Wildomar, CA]

70-Year-Old Woman Dead after Auto Collision near Clinton Keith Road. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Clinton Keith Road. For reasons under investigation, the driver of an SUV lost control and collided with the center divider. As a result, multiple vehicles collided in the area.
WILDOMAR, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
CBS News

Man found fatally injured in Whittier

Los Angeles County Sheriffs are still investigating what led to a 50-yea-old man being fatally shot on Sunday in Whittier, authorities said. The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive in unincorporated Whittier was reported at about 5:30 a.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. Paramedics rushed the...
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Homicide Suspect Hides in Inglewood Neighborhood After Pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a person early Monday wanted in connection with a homicide investigation. The driver left the car at about 8 a.m., and was hiding out behind a home near Firmona Avenue and Lennox Boulevard in Inglewood. Officers were working to establish a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
paininthepass.info

Driver Killed After Crashing Into A Motorhome On Ranchero Rd. On Father’s Day

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In the Pass) >> An unidentified male motorist was killed on Father’s Day in a crash on Ranchero Road in Hesperia. The driver described only as male, was on Ranchero Rd. in a blue Scion TC when it crashed into a 20 foot white Chevrolet motorhome. The crash happened at about 6:40am on Sunday June 19, 2022, on Ranchero Rd at Cascade Avenue.
HESPERIA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Train In Newhall

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Metrolink train Monday morning in Newhall. Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a train on Railroad and Newhall Avenues in Newhall, said Ami Velderrain, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy