Man shot by Troy officers enters plea deal; Sentencing set for August

TROY — A man shot by Troy Police officers late last year has changed his plea for charges he’s facing in connection to the incident.

Ty Thomas, 38, was indicted in December on two counts of felonious assault of a peace office and one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer ORC, according to online court records.

Ty Thomas Contributed Photo/Miami County Jail

On the evening of Oct. 7, 2021, police responded to a shots fired call in the area of South Kings Chapel Drive in Troy.

Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney previously told our crews, the caller who reported the shooting told police the suspect is a former employee of a nearby business. News Center 7 confirmed that business was Hobart Filler Materials.

When police arrived the suspect, later identified as Thomas, left the scene and drove into a dead-end on South Kinds Chapel Drive. Police said he tried to make a u-turn and collided with one of their cruisers. Thomas was accused of then ramming the police cruisers.

McKinney said that’s when three officers fired shots at the Thomas hitting him at least twice.

Thomas was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, but was later released. He’s been booked in the Miami County Jail since being released from the hospital.

Thomas entered a plea agreement Thursday and pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer ORC. Miami County Common Pleas Court documents showed that in exchange for the change of plea, prosecutors dismissed one count of felonious assault. Additionally, prosecutors agreed to remain silent at sentencing.

Thomas faces up to 19.5 years in prison for the two charges. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.

A grand jury previously declined to indict the officers involved in the shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group