Princeton, MN

Breakfast on the Farm This Weekend

By Jeff McMahon
 4 days ago
PRINCETON -- Breakfast on the farm will start this weekend off right. Midwest Dairy sponsors the Breakfast on the Farm Saturday, June 18th, at the Haubenschild farm in Princeton....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Breakfast#Food Drink#Haubenschild Farm
